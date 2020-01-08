Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys 7,914 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after buying an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,439. The company has a market capitalization of $306.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.89. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,182,176.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

