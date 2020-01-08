Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys 997 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after purchasing an additional 573,923 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after buying an additional 319,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after buying an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,894,000 after buying an additional 50,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.92.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,599. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.36 and a 200-day moving average of $224.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $169.35 and a 12 month high of $245.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

