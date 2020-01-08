Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $648,492,000 after purchasing an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 365,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 350,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.27. 1,586,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,961. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. American Express has a 1 year low of $96.37 and a 1 year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.