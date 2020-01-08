Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 27,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,254. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

