Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.9% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

MRK traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.52. 578,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,837. The company has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

