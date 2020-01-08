Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.5% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.65. 2,940,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

