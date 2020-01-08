Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 35,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 690.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 103,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 32,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.70. 1,678,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,619. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

