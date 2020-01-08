Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 183.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.90.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.51. 133,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,732. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.22 and its 200-day moving average is $170.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $148.61 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

