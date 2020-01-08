Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 89,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,102 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,542,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

