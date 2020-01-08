Callisto Network (CLO) Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $84,699.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 32.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.01706177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00058327 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,306,261,751 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,924,792 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.