Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAPC. Citigroup lowered Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 250.89 ($3.30).

LON:CAPC traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 260.50 ($3.43). 2,792,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -13.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 254.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.60.

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

