Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 1,084 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 1.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 3,637,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,760,000 after purchasing an additional 235,833 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,726 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,510,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $324.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,751,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,297,125. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.19. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $254.00 and a 1 year high of $324.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

