Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 110,442 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,442 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 11.32% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CSB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $47.69.

