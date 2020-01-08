Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 3,182 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 88,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4115 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

