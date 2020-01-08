Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 95,886 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,886 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF makes up 1.2% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 3.13% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. 17,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,100. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.054 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

