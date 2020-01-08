Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 79 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after acquiring an additional 387,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,175.73.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,903.99. 2,336,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,689. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,797.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,818.87. The stock has a market cap of $945.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,518.31 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

