Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 475,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 318,627 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,060 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $88.50. 567,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

