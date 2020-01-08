Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.29 and its 200 day moving average is $206.25. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.