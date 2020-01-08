Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 935.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.88. 108,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,020. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

