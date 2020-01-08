Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 165,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 853,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,346. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

