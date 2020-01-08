Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 468,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,775. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Diversified Return International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

