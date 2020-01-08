Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.98. 12,563,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,911,870. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

