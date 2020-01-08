Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 233.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,710 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period.

Shares of KOMP stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,275. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0548 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

