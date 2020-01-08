Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 188,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 39,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1176 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

