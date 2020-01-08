Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,425. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $50.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0997 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.