Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.16. 3,550,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87. The company has a market cap of $228.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.17 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

