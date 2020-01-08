Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 173.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 128.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $101.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,820 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.