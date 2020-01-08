Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 13,607 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 743.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

VO stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.89. 352,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,820. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $179.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

