Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 16,387 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,948 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 493,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 691.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA remained flat at $$33.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $33.36.

