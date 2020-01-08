Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 49,968 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 64,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EELV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1545 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

