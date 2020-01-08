Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 5,712 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.91% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 58,614 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIQ traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,950. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $18.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

