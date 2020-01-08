Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 973 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.39. 5,389,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,342,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.