Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 463,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,115,828. The firm has a market cap of $299.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.