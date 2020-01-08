Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,103 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.05. 64,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.49. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.43 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

