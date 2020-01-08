Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 2,112 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group cut shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.34.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.08. 19,749,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,585,708. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $300.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1,308.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

