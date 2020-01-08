Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 45,083 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,083 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 9.1% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $114,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after buying an additional 229,553 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 671,404 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,479 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3837 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

