Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 7,232 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.00. 118,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $164.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

