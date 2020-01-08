Carry Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $619,328.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,228,007,537 tokens. Carry's official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry's official website is carryprotocol.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

