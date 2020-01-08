carVertical (CV) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $71,749.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00177198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.01365705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00116701 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.