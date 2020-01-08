Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,443 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores makes up approximately 1.4% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Casey’s General Stores worth $70,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 34.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $179.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Sidoti upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

