CashBet Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,694.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $7,694.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $50.98 and $5.60. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.48 or 0.05828702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025835 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034764 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001163 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,653,947 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com.

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $24.68, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $13.77, $32.15 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.