Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.51. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $68,985.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $29,443.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,059 shares of company stock worth $210,265 over the last three months. 17.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Castlight Health by 1,293.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

