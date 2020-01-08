Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.38.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,322. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Insiders sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

