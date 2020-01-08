Catex Token Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $318,064.00 and approximately $2,664.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.21 or 0.05996147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027111 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00035264 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

