Ccore (CCO) Market Capitalization Tops $21,301.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Ccore token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. In the last week, Ccore has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $21,301.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00179841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.01391635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00117511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.