CCUniverse Price Up 11% This Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 11% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $55,456.00 and approximately $8,129.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034136 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004190 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000644 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000140 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

