Celer Network (CELR) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.06 or 0.05984440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026747 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

