Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,519 shares of company stock worth $16,416,060. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Centene by 2.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Centene by 71.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Centene by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 40,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

