Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Changyou.Com.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

CYOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 331,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,506. Changyou.Com has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $527.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 242,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Changyou.Com by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Changyou.Com by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 27,833 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Changyou.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Changyou.Com by 86.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 97,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

