Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will post $2.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $9.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

